Posted: Jan 27, 2017 3:19 PMUpdated: Jan 27, 2017 3:19 PM

Ben Nicholas

The Child Abuse Prevention Action Committee is inviting every community to take action for children by participating in their ninth annual “Build a Blue Ribbon Tree for Kids” campaign. A blue ribbon is the international sign for child abuse prevention and serves as a constant reminder that all of us have a responsibility in helping to protect children. Communities are invited to participate by displaying blue ribbon trees during April.



The Oklahoma State Department of Health, along with various community organizations, are working together to build a “Blue Ribbon Tree” state. Blue Ribbon Trees will be blossoming throughout Oklahoma communities in April, which is National Child Abuse Prevention Month.



To “Build a Blue Ribbon Tree,” select any materials you choose. If using a living tree, choose a highly visible location and secure needed permission. Creativity is encouraged.