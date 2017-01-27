Posted: Jan 27, 2017 5:11 PMUpdated: Jan 27, 2017 5:11 PM

Bill Lynch

Friday in a joint effort by the Osage County Tourism Committee and the Osage County Industrial Authority the second Osage County Tourism Forum “Dimensions of Osage Tourism” took place at the Gilcrease Museum in Tulsa. The event was hosted by Trisha Kerkstra from POSTOAK Lodge and Retreat and the Osage County Tourism Committee. She began by discussing the broad aspect of tourism in Osage County and specifically the five percent lodging tax which is redistributed 100 percent back to tourism. Kerkstra also highlighted the reoccurring theme on building your brand.

The forum was host to several guest speakers and panels starting with Susan Shaw McCalmont the President of Creative Oklahoma and part of the international Districts of Creativity centered in Belgium. McCalmont discussed the importance of of groups working together to find creative solutions to making your location an iconic destination.

Additionally speaker Kimberly Noe-Lehenbaur of the Oklahoma Travel and Recreation Department said that tourism in Oklahoma is a $8.6 billion enterprise and marketing your brand will bring tourism to your location. Eddy Red Eagle long serving member of the Osage County Industrial Authority joined the resource Panel and stressed County cooperation and involvement with the Osage Nation, as the Nation was pivotal in the 2006 approval of the five percent lodging tax.

Following lunch provided by the Osage Casino, Dr. Joe Connor introduced James Pepper Henry the Director for Gilcrease Museum, Kaci Fouts Woolaroc Director of Strategic Planning, and Harvey Payne from the Tallgrass Prairie Preserve. Each discussed the history, draw, and appeal of their locations. Henry also highlighted that Tulsa voters in 2016 approved a measure which will bring $65 million to Gilcrease Museum and will pave the way for a nearly 119,000 sq ft renovation.