Posted: Jan 28, 2017 3:35 AMUpdated: Jan 28, 2017 3:35 AM

Charlie Taraboletti

Six Bartlesville High School students recently performed with the All-State Orchestra of the Oklahoma Music Educators Association on Sunday, January 21st at the Tulsa Performing Arts Center. Bartlesville musicians included three violinists, James Martinez, Courtney Brendal, and Markus Klawun, plus French horn player Kyleen Villines and two percussionists, William Pattison and Connor Burns.

The orchestra performed music of composers Leonard Bernstein and Dimitri Shostakovich.

Upon selection to the All-State groups, the three wind and percussion players had the choice to play in the band or in the symphonic orchestra.

The string students are members of the Bartlesville High School Symphonic Orchestra under the direction of Rhonda Carr. The wind and percussion players are members of the Bartlesville Wind Symphony under the direction of Alex Claussen.