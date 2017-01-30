Posted: Jan 30, 2017 6:49 AMUpdated: Jan 30, 2017 6:49 AM

Charlie Taraboletti

A Tulsa County Sheriff's Office official says an American Airlines maintenance employee discovered seven bricks of cocaine in the nose gear of a plane that came to the Tulsa maintenance base Sunday. The plane originated in Bogota, Columbia and landed in Miami, Florida where it was flagged for maintenance.

Tulsa County Deputy Justin Green says the plane was sent to Tulsa for the work because the Miami facility was busy. While doing the work in the area of the nose gear, an AA employee noticed insulation that appeared to be new. A closer look revealed a brick-like object. American called the Tulsa County Sheriff's Officed. A closer inspection found a total of seven bricks of cocaine.

The investigation has been turned over to the DEA.