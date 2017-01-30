News


Washington County

Posted: Jan 30, 2017 6:50 AMUpdated: Jan 30, 2017 6:50 AM

Letters Top Washington County Agenda

Share on RSS

 

Charlie Taraboletti

The Washington County Board of Commissioners will take action this morning on a letters to County Clerk, Marjorie Parrish from District 1 Commissioner, Mitch Antle and Distrit 3 Commissioner, Mike Dunlap.  The board will also re-appoint Kent Jeter to the Excise Equalization Board.  The board also plans to declare ten Sheriff's Department vehicles as surplus.  This morning's meeting is set for 9:30 at the Courthouse Administration Building.


« Back to News