Posted: Jan 30, 2017 6:50 AMUpdated: Jan 30, 2017 6:50 AM

Charlie Taraboletti

The Washington County Board of Commissioners will take action this morning on a letters to County Clerk, Marjorie Parrish from District 1 Commissioner, Mitch Antle and Distrit 3 Commissioner, Mike Dunlap. The board will also re-appoint Kent Jeter to the Excise Equalization Board. The board also plans to declare ten Sheriff's Department vehicles as surplus. This morning's meeting is set for 9:30 at the Courthouse Administration Building.