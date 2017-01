Posted: Jan 30, 2017 6:52 AMUpdated: Jan 30, 2017 6:52 AM

Charlie Taraboletti

Osage County Commissioners get an update from Brett Selvidge of Sameritan Ambulance Service this morning. The board will also hear from Sheriff Eddie Virden with recommendations on safety concerns as they have to do with prisoners in the courthouse. This morning's meeting is set for 10 o'clock at the Osage County Courthouse.