Posted: Jan 30, 2017 6:55 AMUpdated: Jan 30, 2017 6:55 AM

Charlie Taraboletti

Owasso firefighters called for help to get a structure fire under control Monday morning. They said the fire started in a garage attached to a home near 94th Street North and 154th East Avenue. From the garage, flames spread to the attic and into the home.

Four people live in the home - a couple and his parents. The son said his father was inside the garage trying to put the fire out. Fortunately, they all got out safely before fire crews arrived but may have lost some pets.

Heavy smoke was still billowing from the house around 7:30. Limestone Fire Department brought in a tanker to help get the fire out.