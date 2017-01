Posted: Jan 30, 2017 10:34 AMUpdated: Jan 30, 2017 10:34 AM

Charlie Taraboletti

Woolaroc has extended its half-price special. Woolaroc Chief Executive Officer Bob Fasier says progress continues on the museum floor replacements at Woolaroc and work is well ahead of schedule.



Frasier says due to the dust and construction during the improvements, Woolaroc is extending the half price admission through Sunday, February 12th.