Posted: Jan 31, 2017 3:27 AMUpdated: Jan 31, 2017 3:27 AM

Charlie Taraboletti

The G. M. Sutton Avian Research Center is one of two dozen Oklahoma organizations that are now finalists for a $10,000 award and the title of the state’s top nonprofit, thanks to the prestigious Oklahoma Nonprofit Excellence Awards.

The Sutton Center has been dedicated to fulfilling its mission of finding cooperative conservation solutions for birds and the natural world through science and education for more than 30 years. Eagles, grouse, and many other bird species have benefitted from the Center’s research and conservation work. Generations of Oklahomans have learned from, assisted with, and taken pride in Sutton Center educational and conservation projects.

The 24 finalists will join supporters at Tulsa’s Renaissance Tulsa Hotel & Convention Center on April 29th to celebrate and hear the announcement of winners at The Tenth Annual ONE Awards. Finalists are divided into eight mission categories and receive $5,000, with category winners receiving $7,500. At the end of the evening, an overall winner receives $10,000 and the title of the top nonprofit in the state.