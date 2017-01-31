Posted: Jan 31, 2017 6:15 AMUpdated: Jan 31, 2017 6:15 AM

Charlie Taraboletti

Two inmates dug a hole through a wall in the Nowata County Jail and may have had sex. The News on 6 is reporting it's not the first time an inmate has dug a hole through a wall in the 105-year-old Nowata County Jail.

Nowata County Sheriff Richard Miller said two inmates - a man and a woman - broke through a cinder block wall and may have had sex. The female inmate went to the hospital to get checked out and Miller is waiting to confirm if they actually had sex.

Detention staff discovered the hole during a shift change the morning of January 17th, the same day the county jail inspection was supposed to take place. Miller says the inmates used an old bed spring to dig with. He said the inmates dug through mortar between cinder blocks, which weren't filled with concrete.

This isn't the first time someone has dug a hole in the jail. Miller recalls an incident about 20 years ago before he worked there. The district attorney will decide if the two inmates will be charged with destruction of government property.