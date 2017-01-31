Posted: Jan 31, 2017 9:34 AMUpdated: Jan 31, 2017 9:34 AM

Charlie Taraboletti

Here's an opportunity for you to participate in what would be Bartlesville's open-air market. Jo Ann Thomas of the Lenape Smoke Shop says they'd like to start one and they're looking for vendors.



Thomas says the market would start about the first of April and run through the first part of October. She says there is a plan to build a covered area to provide some shade. She says the owner wanted to go ahead with the idea a couple of years ago. Thomas says Fridays and Saturdays would be the best days.



Thomas also sees the location as a great addition to the 100-mile sale. If you're interested, call 918-323-9765 for information.