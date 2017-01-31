Posted: Jan 31, 2017 9:36 AMUpdated: Jan 31, 2017 9:36 AM

Charlie Taraboletti

It's still flu season and Oklahoma has experienced more deaths this year than last. That's why it's still important for you to get a flu shot. Nurse at the Washington County Health Department Kelly Thompson says it's not too late to get your flu vaccination.



The Oklahoma State Department of Health and the Washington County Health Department urges everyone older than 6 months of age to protect yourself. Thompson says flu activity is usually at its highest in January or February but it can occur into mid-May. The Health Department immunization clinic will take walk-ins on Monday, Tuesday, and Friday and other days by appointment.



The health department accepts Sooner Care, Medicare, all private health insurance, cash, checks or credit cards as payment. Call 918-335-3005 and schedule your immunization.