Posted: Jan 31, 2017 2:41 PMUpdated: Jan 31, 2017 3:27 PM

Ben Nicholas

A Tulsa man is in the Washington County Jail for allegedly trafficking in illegal drugs. Calvin Louis Snyder was arrested on Monday for possession of a controlled dangerous substance, possessing a firearm, public intoxication, and obstructing a police officer.



According to court documents, Snyder was in a white Mazda at the Days Inn when an officer pulled into the parking lot. Snyder and another male got out of the car and entered the Days Inn. Snyder then left the building and attempted to escape through a wooded area near the Candlewood suites. Other officers were called to assist, where they found Snyder after he reportedly fell into a pond.



Officers found the other male who owned the car. However, the owner said the vehicle was being used by a friend, and gave consent to search the Mazda. A substantial amount of methamphetamines and a firearm were found in the vehicle. According to the documents, as officers read Snyder his Miranda Rights, his speech was slurred and a strong odor of alcohol was coming from his breath.



Snyder's next court date is this Friday at 9 o'clock in the morning.