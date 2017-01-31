News
Osage County
Posted: Jan 31, 2017
Municipal Filing Period Opens Next Week
Candidates for municipal offices in the Avant, Burbank, Barnsdall, Fairfax, Hominy, Shidler, Prue and Wynona may file Declarations of Candidacy beginning at 8am Monday, February 6 and ending at 5pm Wednesday, February 8.
Declarations of Candidacy will be accepted at the County Election Board office for t offices for each of the following municipalities:
Town of Avant:
2 Trustees, 4 yr terms
City of Barnsdall:
Council Member Ward 2, 4 yr term
Council Member Ward 4, 4 yr term
Treasurer, 4 yr term
Town of Burbank:
1 Trustee, 4 yr term
1 Trustee, 2 yr unexpired term
Town Clerk/Treasurer, 4 yr term
Town of Fairfax:
2 Trustees, 4 yr terms
City of Hominy:
Council Member Ward 1, 4 yr term
Council Member Ward 4, 4 yr term
Council Member at Large, 4 yr term
City of Shidler:
Council Member, Ward 1, Seat 2, 4 yr term
Council Member, Ward 2, Seat 2, 4 yr term
Council Member, Ward 3, Seat 2, 4 yr term
Council Member, Ward 4, Seat 2, 4 yr term
Town of Prue:
3 Trustees, 4 yr terms
Clerk, 2 yr unexpired term
Treasurer, 2 yr unexpired term
Town of Wynona:
3 Trustees, 4 yr term
Town Treasurer, 4 yr term
Voters will decide the winners in the nonpartisan General Election scheduled for April 4.
For more information, contact the Osage County Election Board at (918) 287-3036 or e-mail oceb@sbcglobal.net. You may download a Declaration of Candidacy at the State Election Board website at www.elections.ok.gov.
