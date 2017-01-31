News


Osage County

Posted: Jan 31, 2017 4:51 PMUpdated: Jan 31, 2017 4:51 PM

Municipal Filing Period Opens Next Week

Bill Lynch

Candidates for municipal offices in the Avant, Burbank, Barnsdall, Fairfax, Hominy, Shidler, Prue and Wynona may file Declarations of Candidacy beginning at 8am Monday, February 6 and ending at 5pm Wednesday, February 8.

 

Declarations of Candidacy will be accepted at the County Election Board office for t offices for each of the following municipalities:

 

Town of Avant:

2 Trustees, 4 yr terms

 

City of Barnsdall:

Council Member Ward 2, 4 yr term

Council Member Ward 4, 4 yr term

Treasurer, 4 yr term

 

Town of Burbank:

1 Trustee, 4 yr term

1 Trustee, 2 yr unexpired term

Town Clerk/Treasurer, 4 yr term

 

Town of Fairfax:

2 Trustees, 4 yr terms

 

City of Hominy:

Council Member Ward 1, 4 yr term

Council Member Ward 4, 4 yr term

Council Member at Large, 4 yr term

 

City of Shidler:

Council Member, Ward 1, Seat 2, 4 yr term

Council Member, Ward 2, Seat 2, 4 yr term

Council Member, Ward 3, Seat 2, 4 yr term

Council Member, Ward 4, Seat 2, 4 yr term

 

Town of Prue:

3 Trustees, 4 yr terms

Clerk, 2 yr unexpired term

Treasurer, 2 yr unexpired term

 

Town of Wynona:

3 Trustees, 4 yr term

Town Treasurer, 4 yr term

 

Voters will decide the winners in the nonpartisan General Election scheduled for April 4.

For more information, contact the Osage County Election Board at (918) 287-3036 or e-mail oceb@sbcglobal.net. You may download a Declaration of Candidacy at the State Election Board website at www.elections.ok.gov.


