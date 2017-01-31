Posted: Jan 31, 2017 4:51 PMUpdated: Jan 31, 2017 4:51 PM

Bill Lynch

Candidates for municipal offices in the Avant, Burbank, Barnsdall, Fairfax, Hominy, Shidler, Prue and Wynona may file Declarations of Candidacy beginning at 8am Monday, February 6 and ending at 5pm Wednesday, February 8.

Declarations of Candidacy will be accepted at the County Election Board office for t offices for each of the following municipalities:

Town of Avant:

2 Trustees, 4 yr terms

City of Barnsdall:

Council Member Ward 2, 4 yr term

Council Member Ward 4, 4 yr term

Treasurer, 4 yr term

Town of Burbank:

1 Trustee, 4 yr term

1 Trustee, 2 yr unexpired term

Town Clerk/Treasurer, 4 yr term

Town of Fairfax:

2 Trustees, 4 yr terms

City of Hominy:

Council Member Ward 1, 4 yr term

Council Member Ward 4, 4 yr term

Council Member at Large, 4 yr term

City of Shidler:

Council Member, Ward 1, Seat 2, 4 yr term

Council Member, Ward 2, Seat 2, 4 yr term

Council Member, Ward 3, Seat 2, 4 yr term

Council Member, Ward 4, Seat 2, 4 yr term

Town of Prue:

3 Trustees, 4 yr terms

Clerk, 2 yr unexpired term

Treasurer, 2 yr unexpired term

Town of Wynona:

3 Trustees, 4 yr term

Town Treasurer, 4 yr term

Voters will decide the winners in the nonpartisan General Election scheduled for April 4.

For more information, contact the Osage County Election Board at (918) 287-3036 or e-mail oceb@sbcglobal.net. You may download a Declaration of Candidacy at the State Election Board website at www.elections.ok.gov.