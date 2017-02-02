Posted: Feb 02, 2017 2:35 PMUpdated: Feb 02, 2017 2:44 PM

Ben Nicholas

An Oklahoma task force is recommending a reduction in criminal penalties for nonviolent drug offenders, a parole option for elderly inmates and allowing some prisoners a chance to expunge their records after going a period of time without new convictions.



Governor Mary Fallin's office released the recommendations from the Oklahoma Justice Reform Task Force on Thursday.



With Oklahoma facing the second-highest imprisonment rate in the country, and the highest rate for women, Fallin ordered a review of the criminal justice system in August.



The 39-page report projected the recommendations would reduce Oklahoma's prison population by nearly 9,300 beds and avoid the roughly $1.9 billion in costs it would take to build and operate more prisons.



Fallin has said that without any action, the prison population could balloon by 25 percent.





