Posted: Feb 02, 2017 3:11 PMUpdated: Feb 02, 2017 3:11 PM

Ben Nicholas

The Bartlesville School District is expanding its Pearson VUE Test Center to offer Certification Examinations for Oklahoma Educators.

The Bartlesville district first opened a Pearson VUE Test Center at its Will Rogers Complex in 2014 in order to administer GED exams to adult education students. The district has relocated the testing center to its Education Service Center at 1100 S. Jennings. The Test Center at the ESC opened on February 1, 2017.

In addition to Teacher Certification Exams, the Test Center will offer business and industry certification exams, including Information Technology exams and professional license exams.