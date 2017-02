Posted: Feb 02, 2017 3:19 PMUpdated: Feb 02, 2017 3:19 PM

Adam Hooper

A Bartlesville man who is accused of trafficking in meth has been bound over for formal arraignment, scheduled for February 15th. John Anthony Thomas is charged with trafficking in methamphetamine and possession of paraphernalia. Bartlesville police last December were called to the Skyline Motel located in the 2300 block of Southeast Washington Blvd. to investigate a possible domestic case.



Officers saw Thomas acting nervous during questioning. A court affidavit states that the police found a person passed out inside the motel room. Reportedly, officers found inside the room a meth pipe, a digital scale, plastic baggies, and a pistol. Officers found in Thomas' possession 108 grams of meth and $365 in cash.



Bond remains at $150,000.