Posted: Feb 02, 2017 3:21 PMUpdated: Feb 02, 2017 3:21 PM

Bill Lynch

A domestic assault incident resulted in a woman shot near Pawhuska. The Osage County Sheriff’s Office reported receiving the call Wednesday evening regarding a possible shooting just south of Pawhuska. When deputies arrived on scene they discovered the incident was the result of a domestic assault and the female victim had been shot in the head.

The suspect, 53 year-old Tracy Dale Kelley, fled the scene and was later was located and placed under arrest in Craig County by Craig County Deputies and Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

Kelley has been placed in Osage County Jail charged with shooting with intent to kill.