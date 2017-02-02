Posted: Feb 02, 2017 3:28 PMUpdated: Feb 02, 2017 3:28 PM

Ben Nicholas

OTEMS Paramedics have confirmed that there has been at least one fatality in a fire southwest of Oologah this afternoon.



Northwest Rogers County Fire District units were paged on a fire in a detached trailer in the 14000 block of S. 4078 Rd. at about 3:20 in the afternoon, and the first unit on the scene at 3:25, reported the travel trailer was completely involved in flames.



The fire is extinguished and the area is being taped off. The State Fire Marshal has been asked to respond. No further details are available at this time.



