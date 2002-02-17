Posted: Feb 02, 2017 4:16 PMUpdated: Feb 02, 2017 4:16 PM

Bill Lynch

Tuesday morning the Osage County Sheriff’s Office received a call of several burglaries in the Bowring/Whippoorwill area of Osage County. The victim reported that sometime between late Monday night and early Tuesday morning someone had stolen a 2012 Ford F350 pickup with a large cattle feeder on the back from their residence.

Further investigation revealed a second storage building had also been burglarized with additional property taken. Deputies then received a call from a second victim in the same area. The second victim reported that a cabin, RV, and an out building had all been burglarized with property stolen from all three. Officers and Investigators continued the investigation which resulted in several search warrants being issued Wednesday afternoon near Pawhuska, Oklahoma.

Numerous reported stolen items from the burglaries have been recovered, and a second stolen vehicle was recovered, which was stolen out of Tulsa.

The Osage County Sheriff’s Office was able to identify and arrest one suspect in the case. 37 year-old Josh William Strom has been charged for several counts of knowingly holding stolen property and several counts of burglary.

The Osage County Sheriff’s Office is also seeking information on a second suspect and has released a photo, which is seen below.