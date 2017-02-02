Posted: Feb 02, 2017 5:07 PMUpdated: Feb 02, 2017 5:07 PM

Ben Nicholas

Amazon, the online shopping company, has announced that they will be taking sales tax dollars from online sales in Oklahoma, and returning them back to the state and cities. Bartlesville City Manager, Ed Gordon, explains exactly what is happening.



Gordon says that money will help municipalities greatly. Bartlesville Mayor, Dale Copeland, says that this is a great move for everyone.



However, it will take some time for the actual results to come in from these dollars. When asked how his city would be affected, Pawhuska City Manager Mike McCartney says “We'll just have to wait and see.”