Posted: Feb 03, 2017 6:51 AMUpdated: Feb 03, 2017 6:51 AM

Charlie Taraboletti

A man is in jail charged with shooting with intent to kill. The Osage County Sheriff’s Office received a call Wednesday night at about 7 o’clock regarding a possible shooting just south of Pawhuska. Deputies found during the investigation that a domestic violence incident resulted in a woman being shot in the head. The suspect fled the scene. Deputies were able to determine that he was possibly headed to Craig County.



The Craig County Sheriff’s along with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol were able to locate the suspect, 53 year-old Tracy Dale Kelley and place him under arrest for the Osage County Sheriff’s Office on the charge of Intentionally and wrongfully shooting another or discharging any kind of firearm with intent to kill.

The suspect vehicle has been impounded. The Osage County Sheriff’s Office is in the process of obtaining a search warrant to recover the gun that was possibly used in the incident.



The victim is listed in stable condition.