Posted: Feb 03, 2017 2:51 PMUpdated: Feb 03, 2017 2:51 PM

Adam Hooper

A second suspect involved in last November's robbery of a Bartlesville store has been arrested and made his first court appearance this afternoon/Friday afternoon. Jaylon Neal is charged with first degree robbery. The other suspect, Terry Carmichael Smith, The Third remains in the Washington County Jail charged with first degree robbery.



Bartlesville police investigated a robbery at the Casey's General Store in Bartlesville where two men wearing Halloween masks demanded money. According to a court affidavit, the suspects were armed with a tire iron and a hammer. When the clerk refused to comply, one of the suspects hit the clerk with a tire iron. Both men took cash and ran off. The authorities believe both suspects were involved in another robbery in Caney, Kansas.



Neal's next court date is February 17th. Bond was set at $75,000.