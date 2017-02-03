Posted: Feb 03, 2017 5:14 PMUpdated: Feb 03, 2017 5:14 PM

Bill Lynch

Election day is approaching for Osage County and the polls will be open from 7am to 7pm Tuesday, February 14. Elections will be held for the School Districts of Bowring, Osage Hills, Pawhuska, Skiatook, Tulsa, and Tulsa Technology Center. Additionally the City of Pawhuska will hold a Nonpartisan Election for City Council, and Osage County will hold the Republican Special Primary election for Commissioner District #1.

Osage County Election Board Secretary Andrea Conner urges voters to bring their voter identification cards with them to the polls in order to “help precinct officials find your name in the Precinct Registry, and … help them resolve a problem if you are not listed in the Registry for some reason.” Voters may also bring an unexpired photo ID card issued by the US government, the State of Oklahoma, or a federally recognized tribal government.