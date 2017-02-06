Posted: Feb 06, 2017 8:00 AMUpdated: Feb 06, 2017 8:07 AM

Evan Fahrbach

The Bartlesville City Council will meet on Monday at 7:00 in the City Council Chambers, with a special Emergency Management Council meeting at 6:30 immediately before it.

The Council will address openings on the Ambulance Commission, the Bartlesville Redevelopment Trust Authority. The Sanitary Sewer Improvement Oversight Committee, the Tree Committee and the White Rose Ceremony Board.

The Council will also look at the reappointment of Allen Bretz to the City Planning Commission. They will go over the receipt of financials for the five months ended on Nov. 30, 2016. And they will look at a bid to modernize the elevators at City Hall.