Nowata County

Commissioners Accept Bids

Adam Hooper

The Nowata County Commissioners Monday morning awarded concrete bid to Mid-West Materials.  The company was the lone bidder.  The commissioners awarded Hindman Concrete for concrete work on a county bridge.  The commissioners declared surplus of several items for District One including trucks and other equipment and proclaimed the week of February 19-25 as Farm Bureau Week.

County officials received their monthly sales tax monies.  This month totaled $75,170.03, which is down from last month.


