Posted: Feb 06, 2017 9:55 AMUpdated: Feb 06, 2017 9:55 AM

Adam Hooper

The Nowata County Commissioners Monday morning awarded concrete bid to Mid-West Materials. The company was the lone bidder. The commissioners awarded Hindman Concrete for concrete work on a county bridge. The commissioners declared surplus of several items for District One including trucks and other equipment and proclaimed the week of February 19-25 as Farm Bureau Week.



County officials received their monthly sales tax monies. This month totaled $75,170.03, which is down from last month.