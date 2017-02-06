Posted: Feb 06, 2017 10:44 AMUpdated: Feb 06, 2017 10:51 AM

Ben Nicholas

The Washington County Board of Commissioners met on Monday morning at 9 for their first of the month meeting. The commissioners approved a utility relocation agreement and a supplement design contract for Bridge Number 8 over Unnamed Creek in Washington County. These two approvals will further the project along for the completion of the bridge.

During the Commissioners Report, Commissioner Bouvier wanted to thank his constituents for talking with the commissioners about projects, and that there is still work to be done on Road 4000 between 1200 and 1300. Commissioner Dunlap noted that he would be receiving the feasibility study for the Fair Grounds soon. Commissioner Antle announced that the Tyro Cut-through will be worked on soon, as they will widen and replace the single lane structures. Commissioner Antle has also been in contact with the City of Dewey in regards to the fair grounds. The Free Fair Board election will be held on February 14. We will have more information on the election on our website at bartlesvilleradio.com

All other items were approved and all receipts were received. The commissioners will meet again next Monday at 9:30.