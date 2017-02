Posted: Feb 06, 2017 12:51 PMUpdated: Feb 06, 2017 12:51 PM

Ben Nicholas

The election of the Directors of the Washington County Free Fair Board will be held on February 14, from 7-to-7. The District 1 shop will be the location of voting, at 371 W. Weldon, Copan.



Commissioner Antle is holding the election, and may request proof of residency and a voter registration card of the county to qualify electors.