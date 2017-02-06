Posted: Feb 06, 2017 1:24 PMUpdated: Feb 06, 2017 1:24 PM

Ben Nicholas

Governor Mary Fallin delivered the annual State of the State Address in front of a joint session of the Oklahoma Legislature. In it, Fallin focused on the urgent need to improve the state’s budgeting process to ensure that legislators can adequately fund priority goals related to education, public safety, health and the state’s infrastructure needs.



Fallin told lawmakers she is proposing a bold series of reforms to modernize the state’s tax laws and ensure new growth in years to come. These reforms will also ensure Oklahoma has the flexibility to prioritize spending as new needs emerge.



The governor says that when the Legislature many decades ago first contemplated the sales tax laws to boost revenues, the economy depended on the manufacture and sale of goods. As the economy in the United States has shifted from a manufacturing-based economy to a services-based economy, the way we impose taxes and collect revenue no longer reflects the current economy, but an outdated system that has not changed much since its inception.



For the second year in a row, Fallin challenged lawmakers to approve a pay raise for public school teachers. But the governor says a pay raise alone will not improve student outcomes. Administrative inefficiencies must be addressed.



Fallin again asked legislators to raise the cigarette tax, and says her reform plan calls for gasoline and diesel fuel taxes to go roads and bridges. Fallin also asked lawmakers to invest in ways to be smarter on crime and tough on true criminals. Without reform, Oklahoma would have to build or lease three new prisons. The governor created the Oklahoma Justice Reform Task Force to find data-driven, smart-on-crime policies to focus on improving public safety.



Finally, Fallin says the state’s crumbling infrastructure should no longer be ignored. She has identified Oklahoma’s most urgent, pressing infrastructure needs along with a bond proposal to address them. They include a new Department of Health lab, which is needed for accreditation, and improving facilities for corrections, mental health and juvenile affairs.