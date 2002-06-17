Posted: Feb 06, 2017 1:26 PMUpdated: Feb 06, 2017 1:26 PM

Bill Lynch

The Osage County Sheriffs Office is asking for public assistance locating a suspect in a recent burglary. The burglary occurred on Friday, February 3, at a residence near 41st West Avenue and 43rd Street North, in Osage County. The unidentified suspect was caught on video subservience Friday morning around 9:18am. The images can be viewed below.