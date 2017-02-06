Posted: Feb 06, 2017 2:08 PMUpdated: Feb 06, 2017 2:08 PM

A Tulsa man and a Bartlesville woman who are accused of stealing a vehicle have been bound over for formal arraignment scheduled for February 15th. Rashad Scott and Kiera Eastland are charged with robbery with a firearm and obstructing an officer. Back in November, Bartlesville police were called about a vehicle that had been stolen in the 1300 block of Cherokee Avenue.



A court affidavit states that a man called police and reported he was held at gun point by Scott, took the victim's keys and left. Officers located the vehicle on U.S. Highway 75, and saw the suspects get out of the car. Eastland was caught trying to climb a fence and was a passenger in the vehicle. Meanwhile, Scott left the area on foot. Reportedly, the authorities heard a splash from a pond and caught him near the pond. Scott told officers he was teaching the victim a lesson because he didn't pay a bet from a football game.



Bond remains at one million dollars for Scott while Eastland's bond remains at $500,000.

