Posted: Feb 06, 2017 4:05 PMUpdated: Feb 06, 2017 4:06 PM

Bill Lynch

A routine traffic stop results in five arrested for transporting a large quantity of marijuana and cash. Pawhuska Police conducted a traffic stop Saturday evening in which the occupants were in possession of nearly 2lb of marijuana and almost $2,000 in cash. The five occupants of the vehicle were arrested and taken to Osage County Jail. 21 Year-Old Stevee Gordon of Pawhuska, 25 Year-Old Brennan Boyd of Colorado Spring, along with 20 Year-Old Tommie Keene, 25 Year-Old Chelsey Seabolt, 22 Year-Old Dalton Smith, all from Winfield, Kansas, were arrested Saturday and have been charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of a Controlled Substance with Intent to Distribute, and Child Endangerment. The arrest occurred along Highway 99 and Prue Road. Their Court date has not been set.