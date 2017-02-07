Posted: Feb 07, 2017 5:04 AMUpdated: Feb 07, 2017 5:04 AM

Evan Fahrbach

The Bartlesville City Council met for its regular meeting Monday night in the City Hall Chambers in Downtown Bartlesville.

The Council heard from Washington Country Emergency Management Director Cary Cox before its meeting at 7:00.

The Council approved all items on the agenda, including a reappointment of Allen Bretz to an additional three-year term on the City Planning Commission – and a Field Management Agreement with the YMCA for many of the city's fields for the next year.

The agreement with the YMCA takes the burden off the city of Bartlesville to schedule and maintain the city’s municipal fields.

Mayor Dale Copeland reviews what the first-year of the agreement might be like with Bartlesville’s Community Development Director Lisa Beeman.

The Council also reviewed their professional service contract with Ambler Architects for the design of the Dewey Street and 2nd Street landscape and lighting improvement projects, which was first approved by the council on September of 2012