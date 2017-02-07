Posted: Feb 07, 2017 6:32 AMUpdated: Feb 07, 2017 6:32 AM

Charlie Taraboletti

Oklahoma Insurance Commissioner, John Doak will host a forum this afternoon at the Bartlesville Public Library. Doak specifically wants to hear your comment on health insurance ahd health care reform.

Doak says with the imminent repeal of Obamacare we have a golden opportunity to fix this broken system. Doak wants to hear from you to learn what changes you would like to see when it comes to health care.

Doak will host the town hall meeting from 2 to 4 o'clock at the library.

Doak says his office's goal is to have an open forum to discuss innovative ideas and solutions going forward. He will take those reform recommendations to federal lawmakers so your voice is heard when the replacement plan is put together.