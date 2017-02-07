Posted: Feb 07, 2017 6:34 AMUpdated: Feb 07, 2017 6:34 AM

Charlie Taraboletti

A few candidates filed for election to municipal offices in Washington County on Monday. In Copan, Incumbent, Carlton Richesin filed for re-election to the 4-year term as ward-4 trustee and Rea Madden filed for election to the un-expired 2-year term on Ward 5. Dewey Ward 1 city councilman Wayne Sell and Mayor Ron Revard filed for re-election to their posts, and David McFarland filed for election as a Ramona Town Trustee. The filing period closes at 5 Wednesday afternoon.