Posted: Feb 07, 2017 10:05 AMUpdated: Feb 07, 2017 10:13 AM

Ben Nicholas

The Dewey School Board met at their monthly meeting on Monday night. The board went into executive session to discuss rehiring several key administrators. High School Principal Brent Dugger, Middle School Principal Brent Massey, Elementary Principal Jerri Moore, Elementary Assistant Principal Shawn Matheson, High School Assistant Josh Stowe, Athletic Director and Middle School Assistant Principal Travis Ruble, and Director of Special Services Kelley Sells were all approved to have their contracts renewed for the 2017-2018 school year.

The board also accepted the resignation letters of elementary teachers Alison Locke and Heather Malone. All other items were approved.