Posted: Feb 07, 2017 10:13 AMUpdated: Feb 07, 2017 10:13 AM

Ben Nicholas

The Dewey City Council met at their regularly scheduled bi-weekly meeting. The council had a discussion about sign ordinance and possible changes for the City of Dewey. The council will be looking at original contracts for language in those about the signs, as well as looking at and enforcing regulations, like on the sign near Hicks park.

Mayor Ron Revard wanted to encourage everyone on the council to re-file, and stated that he would back up everyone. He then announced that he will be drafting a letter to Governor Mary Fallin to encourage her to not take away grocery tax. Mayor Revard says “Small towns like us…it’ll kill us.”

The council also voted to increase the proposed New Police Station/Municipal Court Building from 4000 square feet to 5500 square feet. All other items were approved.