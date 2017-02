Posted: Feb 07, 2017 10:23 AMUpdated: Feb 07, 2017 10:23 AM

Ben Nicholas

The Dewey Public Works Authority met after the Dewey City Council meeting on Monday night. In their brief meeting, the authority accepted past minutes and had the approval of claims. City Manager Kevin Trease explained that his crews are busy working on current projects, so there was no new business to report.

All other items were approved.