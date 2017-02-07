Posted: Feb 07, 2017 2:07 PMUpdated: Feb 07, 2017 2:07 PM

Adam Hooper

A traffic stop turned into a drug bust for a Dewey man after he allegedly was caught with illegal drugs. 23-year old Dakota Scott Bricker is charged with trafficking in methamphetamine, acquire proceeds from a drug activity, and obstructing an officer. Bartlesville police conducted a traffic stop in the 200 block of North Santa Fe where a car had a brake light not working.



According to a court affidavit, a K-9 showed a change in behavior when the dog sniffed out drugs. The suspect took off running on Santa Fe and was caught a short time later. The authorities found a bag of hydrocodone and a bag of 44 grams of meth. Bricker's wallet had over $3,500 in cash and numerous cards with the suspect's name on them. Court records indicate that Bricker has priors in Washington and Nowata counties.



Bricker's next court date is March 3rd. Bond was set at $150,000.