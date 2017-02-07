Posted: Feb 07, 2017 3:42 PMUpdated: Feb 07, 2017 3:42 PM

Ben Nicholas

The Caney Valley High School Band will be holding their first ever Chili Cook-off on February 18, from 5-to-8 at the Caney Valley High School Cafeteria. You have an opportunity to enter your own chili for a chance to win a trophy. Entries are $10 per team, and forms are available through the school,.



For those wishing to just come and eat, all-you-can-eat chili tickets will be sold for $5 per person.



For more information, contact Angie Gailey at (918) 535-2233