Posted: Feb 07, 2017 3:44 PMUpdated: Feb 07, 2017 3:44 PM

Ben Nicholas

The Washington County Republican Party will hold their Precinct Meetings on tonight at Bambinos Bistro downtown.

The meeting begins at 7 pm and will be electing Precinct Officials and putting forth resolutions for the County Convention.



The Washington County Republican Convention will be held February 25, 10 am at Oklahoma Wesleyan University in Lyon Hall. Registration begins at 9 am with invited guest Congressman Jim Bridenstine.



To be a delegate to the County Convention you must have been at the Precinct Meeting or notified your Precinct Chair or County Chairman of your intent to be a voting delegate to the convention.





For more information contact Mike Dunlap at 918-914-9182.