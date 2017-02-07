Posted: Feb 07, 2017 7:27 PMUpdated: Feb 07, 2017 7:27 PM

Bill Lynch

Tuesday evening the Pawhuska City Council met for their regularly scheduled monthly meeting. The meeting started with a presentation from Palma Lough of Oklahoma Municipal Power Authority, OMPA. Lough delivered a commemorative check for the amount of $20,000 dollars for the city of Pawhuska. The grant was part of the Competitive Utility Program Grant, and will go toward the improvement of the cities public works fund including electricity meters.

Pawhuska Police Chief Scott Laird spoke briefly regarding public safety and specifically the current restriction of making left hand turns from Kihekah onto Main street at the Triangle Building. Laird said that the restriction was temporary following the opening of the Mercantile and allowing for residents to become accustomed to the increase of pedestrian traffic. Soon the turning restriction will be and the left turn will once again be possible, however if problems arise then the restriction may become permanent.

A lengthy portion of the meeting was dedicated to the discussion about building public restroom in downtown. Since the opening of the Mercantile Ladd Drummond has been a providing temporary restroom trailer for guest, however they were deemed to be a temporary fix to the existing problem. Terry Loftis has conducted research and determined that if the City was able to build a six stall restroom it would greatly alleviate the problem. Loftis proposed installation of the new 25x11ft facility at either the Pocket Park, the existing storm shelters, or at Ranchers Plaza area. The Council was strongly against building a restroom in the Pocket Park, however was interested in building a restroom near the public parking behind City Hall. They asked that Loftis prepare three options a facility at the Pocket Park, at the Ranchers Plaza, and by the public parking area. Lofits will return at the next City Council meeting with the plans.