Posted: Feb 08, 2017 9:38 AMUpdated: Feb 08, 2017 9:38 AM

Charlie Taraboletti

Dewey voters will have a contested race for Ward 1 on the city council. With one day yet to go in the filing period, Dewey voters will choose between incumbent councilman Wayne Sell and challenger, Mike Bean in ward 1. Ward 4 incumbent, Kay Bales filed for the Ward 4 seat and Mayor Ron Revard filed for re-election. Stephanie Hicks filed for the ward 2 seat on the council.

Copan saw incumbent trustees Donna Stephens and Carlton Richesin file for re-election and Rea Madden filed for the 2-year unexpired term of the ward 5 seat.

Ramona saw David McFarland and incumbent trustee Cyle Miller file for office.

The filing period closes at 5 this afternoon.