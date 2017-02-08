News
Washington County Candidates File on Day Two
Dewey voters will have a contested race for Ward 1 on the city council. With one day yet to go in the filing period, Dewey voters will choose between incumbent councilman Wayne Sell and challenger, Mike Bean in ward 1. Ward 4 incumbent, Kay Bales filed for the Ward 4 seat and Mayor Ron Revard filed for re-election. Stephanie Hicks filed for the ward 2 seat on the council.
Copan saw incumbent trustees Donna Stephens and Carlton Richesin file for re-election and Rea Madden filed for the 2-year unexpired term of the ward 5 seat.
Ramona saw David McFarland and incumbent trustee Cyle Miller file for office.
The filing period closes at 5 this afternoon.
