Posted: Feb 08, 2017 10:16 AMUpdated: Feb 08, 2017 1:03 PM

Ben Nicholas

West 600 Road between North 3980 and North 4020 will be undergoing maintenance for work to be done in the spring. No closures are reported at this time, but traffic may be slowed until the project is completed this spring. If possible, please avoid the area to avoid delays.