Posted: Feb 08, 2017 10:43 AMUpdated: Feb 08, 2017 12:46 PM

Ben Nicholas

The Bartlesville Public School Foundation, an Affiliate of the Bartlesville Community Foundation, hosted their first Scholar’s Society Reception on Thursday night. Since July 1, 2016, foundation Chairman Justin Krebbs and Bartlesville Public School District Superintendent Chuck McCauley have been working closely to align the Foundation’s funding goals with the needs and priorities of the school district.

In November, the Bartlesville Public Schools Foundation announced an Elementary STEM Challenge Grant. They will match donations up to $41,000 toward piloting the STEM curriculum, known as Project Lead the Way Launch, in Bartlesville’s elementary schools. By mid-January, the Foundation had raised over half of the funds they promised to match. Generous guests and proud supporters of the Bartlesville community at the Scholar’s Society Reception donated and pledged over $5,000. With a March 1, 2017 deadline, the Foundation is now less than $10,000 from meeting their goal.

Launch will provide the curriculum, teacher training, and the tools necessary to engage elementary students in STEM. By implementing Launch, the district will provide a continuous STEM pathway for students from elementary through high school. Plans are already in place for all 4th and 5th grade classrooms, as well as any interested kindergarten through 3rd grade teachers, to receive training and Launch modules for the 2017-18 school year.

Those interested in donating are encouraged to contact the Bartlesville Community Foundation at (918) 337-2287 or their website at bartlesvillecf.org