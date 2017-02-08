Posted: Feb 08, 2017 1:01 PMUpdated: Feb 08, 2017 1:01 PM

Ben Nicholas

Leaders in Tulsa are proposing an ordinance that would create the city's first African-American Affairs Commission.



Mayor G.T. Bynum and City Councilor Vanessa Hall-Harper announced the proposal Monday for the new commission, which would consist of 23 members. They say the Greater Tulsa Area African-American Affairs Commission would serve in an advisory and advocacy role to city and county leaders.



Racial issues have loomed large in Tulsa in recent years, with two high-profile police shootings involving white law enforcement officers and black men. Both officers - Robert Bates and Betty Jo Shelby - were charged in the shootings.



Other commissions already in place in Tulsa include ones focusing on Hispanic affairs, American Indian affairs, human rights and women's issues.



