Posted: Feb 08, 2017 1:17 PMUpdated: Feb 08, 2017 1:17 PM

Ben Nicholas

Fugitive apprehension agents with the Oklahoma Department of Corrections’ Office of the Inspector General have generated new leads on Edmund Owens, who has been on the run for over two years after failing to report to his parole officer.

Owens was once considered a cold case. However, after several recent tips and interviews with known associates, DOC agents believe Owens is moving between Tulsa and Tahlequah. The department has requested assistance from the U.S. Marshals Service and local law enforcement for support in locating him.

Owens has been associated with several crimes since he was last seen, including several alleged assaults. He has known gang ties and is believed to be trafficking drugs.

Officials ask the public if Owens is seen or his location is known, to not approach and call law enforcement immediately.

If anyone has information on Owens, call local law enforcement, the DOC fugitive warrants division at (405)425-2570 or submit an email with information to warrants@doc.ok.gov.

Owens is 37-years-old, 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighs 200 pounds.