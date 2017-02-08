Posted: Feb 08, 2017 3:06 PMUpdated: Feb 08, 2017 3:06 PM

Adam Hooper

A Tulsa man who is accused of attacking and threaten to kill his girlfriend has a new court date scheduled for February 17th on the status docket. 26-year old Brian Matthew Isaak is charged with threaten to perform an act of violence and domestic assault and battery. Bartlesville police received a report of a man with three guns walking down the street. The alleged incident happened at a home in the 1500 block of Southeast Melmart.



According to a court affidavit, Isaak's girlfriend claimed the suspect pushed her stomach, grabbed her throat, pushed her to the ground, pointed a small black semi-auto pistol, and threaten to kill her. Isaak told the police he left the scene because the victim was drinking and didn't want to fight.



Bond remains at $100,000.