Posted: Feb 08, 2017 3:15 PMUpdated: Feb 08, 2017 3:15 PM

Ben Nicholas

Oklahoma Insurance Commissioner, John D. Doak hosted a forum yesterday at the Bartlesville Public Library. Doak wanted to hear comments and concerns on health insurance and health care moving forward.

Doak says that he has traveled to several places to meet with people, but he extends an invitation to every Oklahoman to help enhance the current plan.



Doak says that having messages and conversations with the community is something he deems important.

