Posted: Feb 08, 2017 3:19 PMUpdated: Feb 08, 2017 3:19 PM

Ben Nicholas

Oklahoma law enforcement officers will be honored for protecting the lives of Oklahoma residents at the 24th Annual Buckledown Awards this Thursday. The event will be held at the Tulsa Technology Center in Owasso.



The awards recognize state law enforcement officers for outstanding performance in the areas of Traffic Safety, Occupant Protection, and Impaired Driving. Recognition is based on the individual officer’s initiative and use of enforcement and prevention efforts designed to reduce traffic collisions and their resulting injuries, deaths, and property damage.



The Oklahoma Buckledown Awards Program was conceived in 1993 by Sgt. Mike Garner of the Tulsa Police Department, and Dr. Richard Coberg with Educational Alternatives in Norman. The awards have grown from a small local traffic safety recognition program to the largest law enforcement recognition program in the state of Oklahoma.